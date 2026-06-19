Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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