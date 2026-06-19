Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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