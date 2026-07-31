McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 174.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 6,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 86,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $874.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $975.48 and its 200 day moving average is $638.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at $34,958,000. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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