McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 103,280 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 103,280 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.16% of UMH Properties worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 152.97 and a beta of 0.96. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Wall Street Zen raised UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded UMH Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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