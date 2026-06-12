McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,919 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $102,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total transaction of $513,953.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,212 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $788.44 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $799.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.79. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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