M.D. Sass LLC Sells 6,158 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

M.D. Sass LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,881 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Marvell “the next trillion-dollar company,” a strong public endorsement that sent shares surging and reinforced optimism around Marvell’s role in AI networking, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity. Reuters article on Marvell surge after Huang comment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Marvell “the next trillion-dollar company,” a strong public endorsement that sent shares surging and reinforced optimism around Marvell’s role in AI networking, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also introduced its Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps switch designed for AI and cloud data centers, which supports the investment case that the company is directly benefiting from rising AI infrastructure demand. Marvell announces Teralynx T100 switch

Marvell also introduced its Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps switch designed for AI and cloud data centers, which supports the investment case that the company is directly benefiting from rising AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage across multiple outlets highlighted strong analyst and investor enthusiasm for Marvell’s AI growth story, including comparisons showing it as one of the more favored AI chip names alongside Broadcom. TipRanks coverage on AVGO vs MRVL

Coverage across multiple outlets highlighted strong analyst and investor enthusiasm for Marvell’s AI growth story, including comparisons showing it as one of the more favored AI chip names alongside Broadcom. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that Marvell COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; the sale may look negative, but it appears routine rather than a new bearish signal. Insider trade disclosure for Marvell COO

One item noted that Marvell COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; the sale may look negative, but it appears routine rather than a new bearish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns the stock has already had an enormous run and now trades at a rich valuation, which could limit upside if AI expectations cool. Seeking Alpha valuation caution on Marvell

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $290.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $291.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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