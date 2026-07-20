MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 121,612 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.72% of MDU Resources Group worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,031,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,107 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 294,629 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 244,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1%

MDU opened at $21.12 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.67.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $605.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.34 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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