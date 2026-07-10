Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 333.3% in the third quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,215.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,091.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,032.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,260.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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