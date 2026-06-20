Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.4% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. PeakShares LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10,842.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 4,781,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,144 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions.

Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions. Positive Sentiment: Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors.

Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors. Positive Sentiment: KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares.

KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news.

One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside.

Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the coverage was opinion and analysis rather than a major earnings or operational announcement, so the stock’s move today appears tied more to sentiment around defensiveness and dividends than fresh fundamentals.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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