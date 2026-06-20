Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,745 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,745 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.6% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average is $268.77. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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