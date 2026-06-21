Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.92 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,274 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $279.00 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.85 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.80.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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