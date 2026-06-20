Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Bayban bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here