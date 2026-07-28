Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Free Report) by 457.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,007 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 174,771 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for 1.9% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 522,209 shares of the company's stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 113,438 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 89.0% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 41,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 155.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,434 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 71,977 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:FLO opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Flowers Foods's dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 194,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,291.80. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowers Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Mrs.

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