Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Sells 26,887 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.'s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.6%

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.45%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wall Street Zen raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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