Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 8,634 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,604 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 408,464 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE PNC opened at $252.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $176.88 and a twelve month high of $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is 37.42%.

Key The PNC Financial Services Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,664.11. The trade was a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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