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Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its AT&T stake by 247.4% in the first quarter, adding 148,008 shares to bring its total holdings to 207,823 shares worth about $5.98 million.
  • AT&T continues to attract heavy institutional ownership, with major investors like Vanguard, State Street, and Bank of America also expanding positions; overall, 57.1% of the stock is held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive on AT&T, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $29.14, even as several firms trimmed their targets in recent reports.
  • Interested in AT&T? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,823 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,008 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in AT&T were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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