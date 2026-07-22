Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3%

KHC opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is -32.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

More Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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