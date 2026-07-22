Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Stake in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amrize by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,722,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth about $929,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amrize by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock worth $561,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Amrize in the fourth quarter worth about $615,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amrize by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter.

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Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nollaig Forrest bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. This represents a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,729,400. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amrize from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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