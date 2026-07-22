Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 40,296 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 40,296 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 64,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $3,476,258.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,723. 18.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.57.

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Royalty Pharma Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%.The business had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.95%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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