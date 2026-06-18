Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP is Alpine Peaks Capital LP's 8th Largest Position

Alpine Peaks Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Medpace makes up about 5.1% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP's holdings in Medpace were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock worth $758,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,293 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock worth $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Medpace by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,033 shares of the company's stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $457.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.07 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $454.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.75.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

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