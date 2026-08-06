Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,728 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $2,239,968.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,456 shares in the company, valued at $386,019,687.60. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,087 shares of company stock worth $16,203,054 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $587.75 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $516.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.00 and a 12 month high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $584.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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