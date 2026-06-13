Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913,417 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 279,235 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Medtronic worth $856,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $106.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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