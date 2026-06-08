Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,743 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,466 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Medtronic worth $152,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after buying an additional 3,880,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $650,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $717,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $970,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,981 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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