Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,146 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 5.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $110,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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