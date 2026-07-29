Medtronic PLC $MDT Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,830 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 53,130 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Medtronic worth $176,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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