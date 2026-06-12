Meiji Yasuda America Inc Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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