Meiji Yasuda America Inc Acquires Shares of 210,060 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,060 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $39,176,000. NVIDIA makes up about 9.0% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,969,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. President Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average of $191.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips.

NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips. Positive Sentiment: The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts.

The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins.

Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns.

NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 24; Individuals Can Participate Online

The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged pressure on AI hardware stocks and concerns that the broader market is no longer rewarding every AI name, which may explain why NVIDIA has also faced volatility despite strong fundamentals.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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