Meiji Yasuda America Inc Buys Shares of 18,390 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,402,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 197,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,543,914,000 after buying an additional 553,907 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,481,122,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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