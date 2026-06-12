Meiji Yasuda America Inc Buys Shares of 24,606 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,606 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Disney analyst estimate raise

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Disney deep value article

Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts.

Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary on recent share-price weakness suggests some market participants remain cautious, citing broader headwinds despite Disney’s attractive valuation and improving fundamentals. Disney share price weakness article

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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