Meiji Yasuda America Inc Invests $3.28 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,056,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $316.79 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $317.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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