Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,211,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,135. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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