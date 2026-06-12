Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $128.48 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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