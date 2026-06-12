Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,118 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of GS opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.59 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $953.27 and a 200 day moving average of $908.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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