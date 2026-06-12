Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,687 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after buying an additional 1,658,954 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,684,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions.

Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions. Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth.

Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum.

Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa.

Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa. Neutral Sentiment: Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured.

Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat product news, the stock has been trading lower, likely reflecting profit-taking and investor caution about whether these AI initiatives will translate into near-term revenue.

Visa Stock Down 1.2%

Visa stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $374.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $318.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.42. The company has a market capitalization of $572.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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