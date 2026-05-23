Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 77,117 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 264.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,253 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 478,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE VICI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

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