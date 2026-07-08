Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,496 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Citic Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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