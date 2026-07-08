Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $2.13 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,250 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.08% of Delek US at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $187,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delek US by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,059 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delek US by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.09%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,457.50. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DK. TD Cowen raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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