Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 68,700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 68,700 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 2,361,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,480,722. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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