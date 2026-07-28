MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the company's stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. The trade was a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,819.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,710.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,810.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,495.00 and a twelve month high of $2,548.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.MercadoLibre's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,258.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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