Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 21,271 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.Merit Medical Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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