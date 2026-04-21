Meritage Portfolio Management Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,339 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $380,562,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,413.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 69.6% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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