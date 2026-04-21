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Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $4.37 Million in Roche Holding AG $RHHBY

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Roche logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position of 84,784 shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in Q4, valued at approximately $4.37 million.
  • Other institutional moves included new or increased stakes from Sentinel Trust, Vestmark, and Enterprise Financial, while Altrius and Boston Common boosted holdings to about 198,278 and 368,553 shares respectively, signaling rising institutional interest.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—five Buys, five Holds and one Sell—resulting in an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roche by 4.0% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 198,278 shares of the company's stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 368,553 shares of the company's stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Roche Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Roche from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roche from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roche

Roche Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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