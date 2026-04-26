Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,337 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.85, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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