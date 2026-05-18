Merrithew & Thorsten Inc Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,180 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Merrithew & Thorsten Inc's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 83,263 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $27,870,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $393.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $399.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.40.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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