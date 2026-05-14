Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $23.13 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,295 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 19,310 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Zacks.com

Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Article

Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Article

Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Article

Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Article

Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Article

Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Negative Sentiment: News of Disney permanently shutting down a popular section of a park may create some near-term negative sentiment around the parks segment, even if the financial impact is unclear. Article

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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