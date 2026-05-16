Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $772,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $424.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $469.21. The company has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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