Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 132,395 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,365 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 132,395 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 869,127 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 99,540 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,419.96. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock worth $966,877. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Key Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE KMI opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here