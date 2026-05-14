Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,480 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares.

Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Charles Schwab Rolls Out Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading As ETF Outflows Hit $233 Million

Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Positive Sentiment: One investor note argued Schwab is better insulated from AI disruption than feared, citing strong earnings momentum, stabilized client cash balances, and support from higher markets and interest rates. Charles Schwab Is Better Insulated From AI Than Feared

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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