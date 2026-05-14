Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,163 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 2.0%

ADBE stock opened at $236.07 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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