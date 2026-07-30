Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 104,955 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,260 shares during the period. Everest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 318,367 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $182,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,086,864 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,766,088,000 after purchasing an additional 336,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total value of $1,268,023.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $681,890.56. The trade was a 65.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 3,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.97, for a total value of $2,012,047.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,013.06. This trade represents a 26.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,087. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $585.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $603.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $60.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $671.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Meta Platforms from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $766.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $835.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $835.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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